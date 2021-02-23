Ben Roethlisberger Will Be Back With Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger‘s agent, Ryan Tollner, tells Aditi Kinkhabwala that he will be back with the Steelers in 2021 and they plan to adjust his contract to make it work.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger had a meeting with owner Art Rooney that sources say “went well.”

Last week, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert didn’t commit to Roethlisberger being back with the team in 2021.

“As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” he said via Brooke Pryor. “… He reiterated to us that he wants to continue to play. We told him we have to look at this current situation.”

“Ben Roethlisberger did a lot of really good things last year. We anticipate that he could still do really good things going forward. Hopefully we can figure out how to do what’s best for the organization and for Ben. Hopefully he’ll be able to see that.”

Colbert did, however, add that Roethlisberger reiterated to him and owner Art Rooney that he wanted to play in 2021.

Colbert also alluded to Roethlisberger aging and potentially not being as effective in 2021, telling Pryor: “Can he still do some special things? Absolutely. Did he do that to his expectations? He would tell you no.”

Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette a few weeks ago that agreeing to a restructured contract for 2021 shouldn’t be an issue for the two sides.

Roethlisberger says “I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!” and added to Bouchette:

“I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year.”

Roethlisberger, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract last offseason that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger is owed $19 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Roethlisberger appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.