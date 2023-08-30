Bengals Add 14 To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed 14 players to the practice squad.

That leaves two more spots for the team to fill to complete the 16-player practice squad.

The full list includes:

DT Domenique Davis CB Allan George C Nate Gilliam DE Jeff Gunter LB Shaka Heyward TE Tanner Hudson WR Shedrick Jackson CB Sidney Jones IV G Jaxson Kirkland WR Kwamie Lassiter II WR Stanley Morgan LB Tyler Murray S Michael J. Thomas QB Will Grier

Grier, 28, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier coming out of the preseason in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year.

The Cowboys released Grier as a part of final roster cuts in 2023.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.