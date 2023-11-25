Bengals Announce Three Moves, Officially Place QB Joe Burrow On IR

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have officially placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve and activated RB Chase Brown from the list.

We have made the following moves: -Placed QB Joe Burrow on the Reserve/Injured list -Returned HB Chase Brown to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list -Elevated QB AJ McCarron from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh 🔗:… pic.twitter.com/0KdrXjmdfM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 25, 2023

The team is also elevating veteran QB A.J. McCarron for their game next week.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

He sustained a season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens that required surgery.

In 2023, Burrow has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 67% percent of his passes for 2,208 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 30 carries for 81 yards.