Bengals, Chargers, 49ers & Dolphins Have ‘Legitimate Interest’ In CB J.C. Jackson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals, Chargers, 49ers, and Dolphins are expected to have “legitimate interest” in Patriots free agent CB J.C. Jackson.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before today’s deadline, which paves the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Prior reports suggested that Jackson could be looking for as much as $20 million per year in a long-term deal.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.