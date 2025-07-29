Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Ending Holdout, Reporting To Training Camp Without Extension

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to training camp on Wednesday and will end his holdout despite not being “any closer” to a contract extension.

Schefter notes that Hendrickson reporting to camp will stop the $50,000 per day fine he was incurring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week and laid out a thorough explanation of the negotiations, saying the two sides have a “big disagreement” over guaranteed money.

“The deal is in place for Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals but there’s a disagreement over the guaranteed money, and it’s a big disagreement so far,” Schefter said.

Schefter says they can agree on the duration and average annual money, but the entire issue pertains to guaranteed money. He said they are anywhere from $6 to $10 million apart in guarantees, as the Bengals aren’t willing to fully guarantee any years beyond the first year of the deal.

All in all, Schefter thinks the deal will be for three years if and/or when it’s done.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.