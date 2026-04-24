AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals currently have just $7.49 million in available cap space going into the 2026 NFL Draft. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic thinks the obvious next step for Cincinnati to free up cap space is to offload DT T.J. Slaton to create $6.6 million.

to create $6.6 million. Dehner writes that dealing Slaton to a team that missed on a defensive tackle in exchange for a fourth or fifth-round pick would make sense.

Dehner notes that Cincinnati currently has $53.1 million in cap space tied to interior defensive linemen, which is third-most in the NFL.

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said they are doing well holding each other accountable in OTAs and reflected on a missed play by WR Malachi Corley.

“It’s the overall feeling of the responsibility of our players. There was one play I threw Malachi a go-ball and he slowed down. I gave him that look and said, ‘We can’t afford that.’ You give guys chances, and some things go your way, and some things don’t. At the end of the day, you have a serious, deeper connection. The next time he lined up one-on-one, he was able to go get it. It’s just a responsibility that everyone of us takes, to hold each other accountable,” Sanders said, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Steelers

The Steelers signed veteran DL Cameron Heyward to a one-year, $18 million extension this offseason. Heyward said starting this offseason with a new deal felt like a “weight” lifted off his shoulders: “I’m glad I don’t have to worry about that. I’m glad I just get to focus on trying to be a better player, be a better teammate. It’s a weight off my shoulders.” (Nick Farabaugh)