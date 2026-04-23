AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Khalil Shakir, Bengals, Bills, Dolphins Draft Visit

Bengals

The Bengals made headlines by sending the No. 10 overall pick to the Giants in exchange for DT Dexter Lawrence. Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom writes that this kind of trade was “entirely out of character” for owner Mike Brown, citing one veteran personnel executive who was shocked to see Brown sign off on the deal.

“I still can’t (stinking) believe it,” the executive said. “It’s not the kind of thing I would ever picture him doing. I worked for Mike Brown. I know Mike Brown … I never would have guessed it.”

One general manager understands the acquisition of Lawrence, given they were likely eying Ohio State S Caleb Downs or Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, and clearly weren’t enamored with their options.

“If you look at who they would take there – (Ohio State safety Caleb) Down, or (Ohio State receiver Carnell) Tate, I can see why he’d make the trade,” the GM said. “They didn’t love the position they were in. Joe Burrow is getting closer to 30. When Lawrence brings it, he’s the best defensive tackle in the league.”

Another executive also thinks the move made sense, given this year’s weak draft class.

“Mike Brown didn’t love this draft. I get where he’s coming from.”

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane provided an update on WR Khalil Shakir‘s recovery from an ankle injury, saying the receiver underwent surgery but was able to participate in practice.

“Yeah, he had like an ankle-type procedure. But he was out there today doing some things. I don’t know that he’s 100%, but he’ll be okay,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of Audacy.

Beane added that WR Tyrell Shavers is “going to take a little time” to recover from his knee injury.

“He is rehabbing. Dude is here every day. We get out of the sauna at like 6-something in the morning. That dude’s already in there doing his plan. He’s just, as you guys know, a true pro. He’s really working hard, but did that ACL in in January. So, you know, it’s going to take a little time.”

Dolphins

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had an official 30-visit with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)