AFC Notes: Taylen Green, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals EVP Duke Tobin was asked if the team was still considering using the fifth-year option on DE Myles Murphy.

“He’s a 24-year-old guy that’s just starting to scratch the surface,” Tobin said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was pleased with his progression last year and how he took ownership of the starting role and how he grew throughout the season. By the end of the year, he was a problem for teams. He’s a guy we believe in.”

Tobin praised EVP Katie Blackburn for the financial aspect of the trade for DT Dexter Lawrence: “The star of the show is Katie and making that work. We’re at the top of the league in spending. Weren’t sure we could make it happen, but she was sensational.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken noted that sixth-round QB Taylen Green has “elite traits” and is excited to work with and develop another young player.

“I just think at that point in the draft, and again I think Andrew [Berry] can speak to this more than I can, but you’re looking for players that have traits, elite traits which he has,” Monken said, via BrownsWire.com. “Something you think you can work with and give yourself a chance to develop. You hear some great things from not only when he was at Boise, Arkansas, in terms of how he’s wired, and so we’re just looking forward to get to work with him.”

“Certainly, when you have a player with those kinds of traits, when can you utilize those? Obvious reasons – short yardage, goal line, four-minute, critical times when you’ve got to be able to run the ball and the defense is going to have an extra element in the box, having an athletic quarterback can be critical to having success,” Monken added. “So, if he’s able to do that, then we’ll certainly put him in a position if we think that can help us win a game for sure.”

Ravens

Ravens day three pick Rayshaun Benny out of Michigan has previously worked with HC Jesse Minter during their time together in Ann Arbor, who referred to Benny as a tough, rugged, physical player with potential for growth.

“Yes. ‘Ray’ [Rayshaun Benny] is a tough, rugged, physical defensive lineman that’s got some real athleticism,” Minter said, via RavensWire.com. “I think there’s some real upside there with him and some pass rush ability. I thought in 2023, he was our third or fourth defensive lineman. We had Mason [Graham] and Kenneth Grant and Kris Jenkins Jr., and we had obviously a pretty loaded group, but he made some really key plays for us in that season. He got hurt in the Rose Bowl that year, and I know it affected him. I was gone after that, but I thought this year he really bounced back after kind of battling through the injury in 2024. He showed some really good stuff. He does a lot of things on tape that obviously we like to see. And so, I think he’s just a guy that’s gotten better and better. He was really, really raw and kind of a young player coming into Michigan, but I know he’s been well trained and well coached, and I’m excited to add ‘Ray.’”