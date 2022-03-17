Bengals & Dolphins Among Teams Interested In La’el Collins, Patriots Reportedly Out

Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins will be among the teams interested in signing former Cowboys RT La’el Collins now that he’s been released.

Jackson isn’t sure if Miami will be the most aggressive team, however. Tyler Dragon reports the Bengals are interested and Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack was Collins’ position coach his first few years in the league.

One team that won’t be in the market is the Patriots, as Andrew Callahan reports a source tells him the chance of New England signing Collins are “zero, none.”

Dallas officially released Collins today after unsuccessfully trying to trade him.

Other teams linked to Collins since it became clear he would not be back in Dallas include the Jaguars and Broncos.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Collins as the news is available.