Bengals DT D.J. Reader Out For Season With Quad Tear

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals DT D.J. Reader suffered a torn quad tendon during Saturday’s win over the Vikings.

Reader will now miss the remainder of the season and reportedly faces “a long road to recovery,” according to Rapoport.

Unfortunately, this is the second time Reader has suffered this injury. Although this is to the other leg this time around.

You can expect the Bengals to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2023, Reader has appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and made 13 starts, recording 34 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.