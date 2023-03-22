Bengals Getting Trade Interest In LT Jonah Williams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have heard from multiple possible suitors for LT Jonah Williams following his trade request.

Williams asked for a trade after the Bengals signed LT Orlando Brown Jr., who would have replaced him on the left side. He’s in the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option and due to make $13.2 million in 2023.

Switching sides for offensive linemen is tough and left tackles are compensated better than other positions, so it makes sense that Williams doesn’t just want to accept a move in a contract year without exploring his options first.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and made 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.