Bengals Hosted S Ricardo Allen For Visit

Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals hosted free agent S Ricardo Allen for a visit on Tuesday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Allen, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was waived a few months after he was drafted and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Allen returned to the Falcons on a one-year exclusive rights contract for a few years and re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year tender worth $2.914 million.

The Falcons and Allen later agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million extension in 2018 before being released last month.

In 2020, Allen appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 25 tackles, two interceptions and five pass defenses.