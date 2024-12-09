Bengals Elevate K Cade York For Monday Night Football

Per Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have elevated K Cade York from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

York, 23, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season and he caught on with the Titans’ practice squad. New York signed him off Tennessee’s practice squad and he never appeared in a game for either team.

The Browns re-signed York to a contract this past March and wound up trading him to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, York was later released by the Commanders after one game.

He most recently caught on with the Bengals as an injury replacement for K Evan McPherson.

In 2024, York has appeared in one game for the Commanders and missed both of his field goal attempts. He also converted on both of his extra-point attempts.