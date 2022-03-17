Bengals Hosting OT La’el Colllins For Visit

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are hosting free agent OT La’el Collins for a visit.

There has been a decent amount of buzz about Collins joining the Bengals in recent days, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack was Collins’ position coach his first few years in the league.

Other teams mentioned in connection to Collins include the Patriots and Dolphins.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.