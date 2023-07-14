Bengals & Joe Mixon Agree To Restructured Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals and RB Joe Mixon have agreed to a restructured contract on Friday that will ensure he remains in Cincinnati for the 2023 season.

“Joe just agreed to a restructuring of his deal. His goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer said, per Tom Pelissero.

According to Pro Football Talk, Mixon’s new deal will pay him a $6 million base salary along with incentives that can push compensation up to $8 million for the 2023 season.

Mixon was owed a $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary for the 2023 season before this deal.

There had been some uncertainty about the status of Mixon going forward this offseason, but it appears as though the two parties agreed to a deal that lowers his salary but also keeps him with the team for the upcoming season.

Mixon, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

In 2022, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and rushed 210 times for 814 yards (3.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added 60 receptions on 75 targets for 441 yards and another two touchdowns.