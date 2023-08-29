Bengals Release QB Trevor Siemian

According to Jay Morrison, the Bengals have released QB Trevor Siemian.

He had been competing to be the primary backup quarterback with former UDFA Jake Browning and had substantially more experience than the latter, although the younger Browning has been in Cincinnati’s system longer.

Siemian, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015 out of Northwestern. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees.

Siemian signed on with the Saints’ practice squad and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He was later added to the Saints practice squad coming out of the preseason before joining the active roster.

The Bears signed Siemian as a backup quarterback in 2022 but ended up releasing him earlier this offseason. He caught on with the Bengals.

In 2022, Siemian appeared in two games and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.