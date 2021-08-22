Bengals Rookie DE Joseph Ossai Undergoing Season-Ending Knee Surgery

According to Tom Pelissero, Bengals third-round DE Joseph Ossai is scheduled to have knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury.

Pelissero adds the injury is feared to be season-ending, which would be a rough blow for Cincinnati and Ossai, who had flashed some early potential.

When Cincinnati places Ossai on injured reserve could be instructive, as if they place him on IR before the start of the season, he’s not eligible to return.

Ossai, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Ossai signed a four-year deal worth $5,192,614 that includes a signing bonus of $1,136,446.

During his three years at Texas, Ossai recorded 165 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, five deflections, and two interceptions.