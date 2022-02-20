Bengals S Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals DB Ricardo Allen formally announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, via his Instagram page.

Allen was set to become a free-agent this offseason. Instead, he’s seemingly shifting his priorities to interests outside of the gridiron.

Allen, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was waived a few months after he was drafted and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Allen returned to the Falcons on a one-year exclusive rights contract for a few years and re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year tender worth $2.914 million.

The Falcons and Allen later agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million extension in 2018. Allen was released earlier this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year.

For his career, Allen appeared in 91 games between the Falcons and Bengals throughout his seven-year career. He logged 350 total tackles including six tackles for loss, one sack, 11 interceptions, one fumble recovery, and 26 passes defended.