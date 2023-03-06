Best Free Agent Fits: Chark, Murphy-Bunting, Woods, Lewan, Peters

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

DJ Chark Lions WR

Best Fit: Vikings

In a weak receiver market, Chark’s unique blend of size and speed should make him a compelling dart throw for a number of teams trying to augment their passing game. Just like last year, a one-year prove-it deal makes sense for Chark, as he’s only 26 years old and is another big year away from cashing in on a major deal. The best year of Chark’s career was his second season in Jacksonville, when he broke 1,000 yards receiving and had eight touchdowns. He’s been chasing that ever since, along with the two teams he’s played for.

His receiver coach that year was Keenan McCardell who currently holds the same role for the Vikings. Minnesota might be in the market for a receiver if they can’t work something out with veteran Adam Thielen, who has a huge cap hit the team is trying to bring down. If he’s released or traded, Chark makes a lot of sense to round out the Vikings’ receiving group.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Buccaneers CB

Best Fit: Jaguars

The Buccaneers have a number of prominent pending free agents, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and a major cap hole to dig out of. Some guys will be signing elsewhere, and I suspect Murphy-Bunting will be one of those for a combination of cost and both sides being ready for a fresh start.

Murphy-Bunting turns 26 later this offseason, so he’s young enough that some teams could view him as a good lower-cost add who could develop into a longer-term starter. Pay attention to Jacksonville, which needs to reinforce its secondary. Current DC Mike Caldwell spent three years in Tampa Bay with Murphy-Bunting and knows his game well.

Robert Woods Titans WR

Best Fit: Seahawks

Woods is clearly on the downslope of his career but the tank might not be as empty as it looked in Tennessee last year, as that offense had a lot of issues that went beyond Woods. Teams in need of a reliable slot receiver who can do a lot of dirty work will still find a use for Woods.

The Seahawks fall in that category, as they don’t have much behind the star duo of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seahawks OC Shane Waldron knows Woods from their time in Los Angeles as well, which is always a plus. Connections like these usually help deals come together, and in this case it alleviates any concern from Woods about scheme fit.

Taylor Lewan Titans OT

Best Fit: Titans

The big question with Lewan is whether he’s even going to play in 2023, as he’s coming off of a torn ACL and has openly discussed retirement. He turns 32 before the season begins and has made plenty of money, so it might take the right opportunity and the right contract to bring him back. Looking around the league at the left tackle depth charts, there’s nothing obvious that checks a lot of boxes. If Lewan signs at all, it probably won’t be until late this summer, and it could take an injury to a starter elsewhere.

If not, the Titans have left the door open for a return, and they might have the most glaring hole at left tackle in the league right now.

Marcus Peters Ravens CB

Best Fit: Ravens

Peters was coming off of a torn ACL last season and his level of play definitely wasn’t as high as in the past. But the Ravens don’t have a clear replacement on the roster, always seem to need depth at corner and Peters knows their system. He’s 30 years old and not a fit with many teams due to his personality and style of play, with the Ravens a notable exception. If the two sides can make the money work, and that should be easier given Peters might not have a ton of bidders for his services, Baltimore makes the most sense.