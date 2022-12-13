Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Bills announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including signing veteran WR Cole Beasley.

Back in Buffalo. We’ve signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad and released WR Marquez Stevenson: https://t.co/l7tWZUZPkF pic.twitter.com/ymrIEOV6rg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 13, 2022

In other moves, the team signed DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster, released DT C.J. Brewer, and released WR Marquez Stevenson from their practice squad.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad. However, he later retired and was released soon after.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and caught four passes for 17 yards.

For his eleven-year career with the Cowboys, Bills, and Buccaneers, Beasley caught 554 passes for 5,726 yards (10.3 YPC) and 34 touchdowns.