Bills Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 17

The Buffalo Bills announced three roster moves on Saturday for Week 17’s game.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Bills activated DT DaQuan Jones from Injured Reserve.

from Injured Reserve. Bills signed OL Germain Ifedi to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Bills released S Tre Norwood from their practice squad.

Jones, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.