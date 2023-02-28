Bills DC Leslie Frazier Will Take 2023 Off From Coaching, Plans To Return In 2024

The Buffalo Bills announced that DC Leslie Frazier has decided to take 2023 off from coaching and that he plans to return in 2024.

This will leave the team with a vacancy for their defensive coordinator position.

Buffalo is also hiring Austin Gund as an offensive assistant, Adam Henry as WR coach, Al Holcomb as Senior Defensive Assistant, and Kyle Shurmur as Offensive Quality Control Coach.

Frazier, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

