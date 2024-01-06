Bills Elevate RB Leonard Fournette To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Leonard Fournette for their active roster.

We’ve elevated RB Leonard Fournette from the practice squad for tomorrow's game.@Ticketmaster | #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/EBGg5OqPf7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2024

Fournette, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million for the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million last year, but was released by Tampa Bay this offseason. He then caught on with the Bills practice squad.

In 2023, Fournette appeared in one game for the Bills and rushed for 20 yards on five carries (4 YPC) and no touchdowns.