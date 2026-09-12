Bills Elevate WR Greg Dortch & RB Frank Gore Jr.

Per the wire, the Bills are elevating WR Greg Dortch and RB Frank Gore Jr. ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

Dortch, 28, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams, and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons. Dortch agreed to a one-year, restricted deal with the Cardinals last offseason and signed with the Lions for 2026 before being let go after camp this year.

In 2025, Dortch appeared in 12 games and caught 29 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.