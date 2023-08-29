Bills Expected To Sign OT Germain Ifedi

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are expected to sign veteran OT Germain Ifedi to their active roster.

Ifedi visited with the Bills on Tuesday and it appears as though everything went well enough for him to secure an offer and a spot on the active roster.

Ifedi, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract this May. He was released recently.

In 2022, Ifedi appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons but did not make a start for them.