Bills Interview Steelers’ Brandon Hunt For Assistant GM Vacancy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are interviewing Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for their assistant GM vacancy.

Bills GM Brandon Beane needs to replenish the pipeline after former assistant GM Joe Schoen was hired by the Giants as their next general manager.

Hunt is highly thought of in league circles and is in the running for the Steelers’ GM vacancy as well.

Hunt has served as the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator since February of 2010. He formerly played collegiately at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a first-team all-conference offensive lineman.