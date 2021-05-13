Bills Make 13 Roster Moves, Including Signing Five Draft Picks & Six UDFAs

The Bills announced 13 roster moves on Thursday, including the signing of five draft picks and six undrafted free agents to contracts.

Buffalo officially announced the signings of OL Steven Gonzalez and LB Mike Bell to one-year contracts.

The Bills also announced DE Carlos Basham, OL Tommy Doyle, WR Marquez Stevenson, CB Rachad Wildgoose and OL Jack Anderson signed their rookie contracts.

Just three Bills rookies have yet to sign their contracts.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Gregory Rousseau EDGE 2 Carlos Basham DL Signed 3 Spencer Brown OL 5 Tommy Doyle OT Signed 6 Marquez Stevenson WR Signed 6 Damar Hamlin DB 6 Rachad Wildgoose CB Signed 7 Jack Anderson G Signed Buffalo also confirmed the addition of six undrafted free agents, including: Fresno State OT Syrus Tuitele San Diego State S Tariq Thompson San Jose State WR Tre Walker Notre Dame CB Nick McCloud USC CB Olaijah Griffin Bowling Green TE Quintin Morris Basham, 23, is the cousin of Cowboys EDGE Tarell Basham and was named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Bills used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the second round of this year’s draft. Basham is expected to sign a four-year, $5,624,943 contract that includes a $1,450,867 signing bonus. During his college career at Wake Forest, Basham recorded 173 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections. Gonzalez, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of training camp. Gonzalez, unfortunately, sat out the 2020 season. During his four-year career at Penn State, Gonzalez played in 50 games, most of which coming at left guard. Anderson, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also includes a $103,742 signing bonus. During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played in at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team. Wildgoose, 20, is a three-year starter at Wisconsin but suffered a shoulder injury two games into his final season and opted out of the last four games of 2020. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus. During his college career, Wildgoose appeared in 25 games and started 17 times, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and 15 pass defenses.