Bills Place LB Matt Milano & DT DaQuan Jones On IR

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones on injured reserve.

Milano has a severe knee injury and Jones tore his pectoral muscle. Players are eligible to come off of IR after four games but both players could be done for the season.

Buffalo also promoted LB A.J. Klein to the roster, designated LB Baylon Spector to return from IR and signed DT Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

Milano, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

Jones, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.