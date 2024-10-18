Bills WR Amari Cooper Expected To Play In Week 7

According to Jordan Schultz, Bills’ recently acquired WR Amari Cooper is expected to make his debut for Buffalo in Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Titans.

Although HC Sean McDermott said this week that “no decision” was made for Cooper, Schultz is told the receiver plans to play.

Cooper gives the Bills a No. 1-caliber receiver that it was clearly missing after parting ways with Stefon Diggs last offseason.

Cooper, 30, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guarantees him $20 million and adds an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Cooper has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 24 passes on 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns.