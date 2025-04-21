AFC Draft Rumors: Will Campbell, Kenneth Grant, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out the Bills have done a lot of work on the cornerback and defensive tackle groups this year, which other teams see as a clue to their intentions.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger as a potential dark horse first-round pick, with the Bills a potential landing spot.
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions Texas OT Kelvin Banks as a prospect in play for the Dolphins with their first-round pick at No. 13 overall.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes rival teams have clocked the Dolphins doing extensive homework on the defensive line class this year and they could address it in the first round with someone like Michigan DT Kenneth Grant.
- Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout took a visit with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Dolphins hosted USC DB Jacobe Covington for a 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
Jets
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions Texas CB Jahdae Barron as an under-the-radar possibility for the Jets at No. 7 overall. He adds the new Jets regime has been intentional about trying to operate with fewer information leaks.
- Washington State OT Esa Pole had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has spent a ton of time one-on-one with LSU OL Will Campbell and the player knocked his official visit with the team out of the park.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline highlights UCLA OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo as a player who the league seems to be much higher on than the consensus in the media right now. He expects Oladejo to come off the board in the early second or late first, and says the Patriots are among the teams who are very interested.
