AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Bills GM Brandon Beane reflected on their acquisition of WR Amari Cooper, saying they are still “all-in” on pursuing a Super Bowl and are committed to making moves.

“We’re still all-in,” Beane said. “If this didn’t happen, if Cleveland was not ready to do it, we were going to continue to monitor. And listen: We’ve still got a few weeks until the trade deadline. If we feel there’s something else that we need or can get us over the top, we have been all-in all along. I know we lost some names this offseason, some guys who have been captains, it was an offseason of transition, but the mindset here as long as Josh Allen is our quarterback is we’re gonna try and win this thing, and we’re going to do what we can every single year.”

Beane described how trade talks ramped up with the Browns.

“We were having conversations quietly with a couple other teams just seeing where they were at. Every team is in different spots. Sometimes it’s, ‘If we can win this week, we want to hang in there, we’re only a game back or two games back.’ Definitely had some conversations with Cleveland,” Beane said. “No team wants to give a player away but you’re also looking at the now and the future. We talked again on Sunday night, again Monday, and ultimately I told him let’s touch base after our game Tuesday morning, and things got hot and heavy.”

Bills OL Dion Dawkins was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and CB Taron Johnson was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (low block) in Week 6.

Bills K Tyler Bass remained professional when asked about the team signing K Lucas Havrisik: "You understand it. It's a results-based league." (Jonathan Acosta)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tim Boyle on the potential return of QB Tua Tagovailoa : “He’s hungry to get back. He’s been around every meeting, every practice. He’s a bright light for this team right now. I know he’s excited to get back. Hopefully, he can do that here soon.” (Joe Schad)

on the potential return of QB : “He’s hungry to get back. He’s been around every meeting, every practice. He’s a bright light for this team right now. I know he’s excited to get back. Hopefully, he can do that here soon.” (Joe Schad) Boyle also commented on the injury to QB Tyler Huntley : “It’s unfortunate what happened to (Snoop). I hope he’s OK. We have to tighten up the end of the game situations. We all have to be better at the end of the game. Players, coaches, we win and lose as a team.” (Schad)

: “It’s unfortunate what happened to (Snoop). I hope he’s OK. We have to tighten up the end of the game situations. We all have to be better at the end of the game. Players, coaches, we win and lose as a team.” (Schad) Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel would not comment on a return for Tua following the game: “Talking about guys on IR doesn’t hit me right, it doesn’t feel appropriate. I’ll be happy to answer that tomorrow.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Pro Football Talk reports that Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick has a $2.4 million grievance filed on his behalf by the NFLPA based on the fine amounts for one regular-season game check for each preseason game that Reddick missed at $791,667 per week.