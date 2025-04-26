Dolphins Signing UDFA WR Andrew Armstrong

Per Adam Rossow, the Dolphins are signing former Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

Armstrong, 24, began his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce but never played a game before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.

He was named First-team All-SEC in 2024 and was also a Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention.

During his two years with Arkansas, Armstrong appeared in 23 games and caught 134 passes for 1,904 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.