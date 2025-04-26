Dolphins Signing Missouri WR Theo Wease Jr.

Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins are signing UDFA WR Theo Wease Jr. out of Missouri.

Jackson adds Miami is giving him $230k guaranteed.

Wease, 23, committed to Oklahoma in 2019 out of Allen, Texas. He transferred after four seasons and landed with Missouri, where he started all 26 games over two years.

In his collegiate career, Wease appeared in 62 games and made 173 catches for 2,610 yards and 20 touchdowns.