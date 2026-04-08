NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, John Harbaugh, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Cowboys’ long-term outlook: “Dallas is one of those spin-your-wheels type teams that never really gets a lot better.”

Recent moves included trading a fourth-round pick for Rashan Gary and moving Osa Odighizuwa : “I was a little disappointed with Dallas. They got Rashan Gary , who Green Bay was not fired up about. They were not necessarily going to bring him back.”

and moving : “I was a little disappointed with Dallas. They got , who Green Bay was not fired up about. They were not necessarily going to bring him back.” Questions remain about salary and roster structure: “What are they going to do with Pickens? Are you going to have two receivers making (at least $34 million, CeeDee Lamb ’s APY), plus the quarterback ( Dak Prescott ) making $60 million?”

’s APY), plus the quarterback ( ) making $60 million?” Arizona DB Treydan Stukes had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport)

had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a private workout set up with the Cowboys. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles

There’s been a lot of chatter about the future of WR A.J. Brown on the Eagles this offseason after drama surfaced during last season. When asked about Brown, owner Jeffrey Lurie said GM Howie Roseman has remained adamant that Brown will be a part of the team and is happy to have DeVonta Smith and Brown in their offense.

“Howie kept saying ‘A.J.’s an Eagle,’ and I just will say this: DeVonta and A.J., two great receivers and also great teammates. I just want to say that. These two are wonderful to have, and great teammates and great receivers. So he’s an Eagle. We’ll see what happens down the road,” Lurie said, via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.

As for a possible contract extension for Jalen Hurts, Lurie highly praised him as their quarterback but declined to discuss contracts publicly.

“Oh, I love Jalen,” Lurie said. “I mean, there’s no bigger fan of Jalen than me. Clutch gene, absolutely. You know, the guy, MVP of the Super Bowl 13 months ago, should have been MVP of the Super Bowl right before that against Kansas City the first time. Exceptional and so dedicated, I mean, I’m really proud of him. I think you probably know, spent a lot of time with Jalen, as I do with most quarterbacks, and he’s incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning, and being a huge winner. And I love everything about him. We never would discuss [a new contract publicly]. He’s in the middle of a new contract now.”

Philadelphia goes into 2026 with new OC Sean Mannion. Lurie praised HC Nick Sirianni for recognizing the potential in young coaches and thinks Mannion has several attractive attributes.

“I’m incredibly excited about the offensive staff that Nick has put together,” Lurie said. “I tell you, this is a real kudos to Nick to recognize what was clearly needed in terms of our overall offensive effectiveness. It’s never about one coach, one scheme, one staff or anything like that. That’s not the way we operate. We have our own proprietary metrics and ways of measuring offensive, defensive performance. And our offense was not what we were either accustomed to or expected of. And I tell you, Nick, one of the really great qualities is his honesty about his own staff and how he wants the best. And great interview process, outstanding process as it’s been in other cases. Sean, incredibly impressive is all I’m gonna say. You probably talk to people here, work ethic, A+. Innovativeness and dynamicism, A+.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said he wants DT Dexter Lawrence with them and believes Lawrence wants to remain in New York, but admitted there’s business involved. He also said he saw the trade request coming a few weeks ago. (Ryan Dunleavy)

said he wants DT with them and believes Lawrence wants to remain in New York, but admitted there’s business involved. He also said he saw the trade request coming a few weeks ago. (Ryan Dunleavy) Harbaugh said he will “throw his two cents in” but the Lawrence contract talks will mostly be handled by GM Joe Schoen and Senior VP of football operations and strategy Dawn Aponte . (Connor Hughes)

and Senior VP of football operations and strategy . (Connor Hughes) Art Stapleton believes that Lawrence will sign a new deal to stay with the team.

Regarding OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux , Harbaugh expressed excitement but also noted everybody is tradable. (Pat Leonard)

, Harbaugh expressed excitement but also noted everybody is tradable. (Pat Leonard) Giants CB Paulson Adebo wasn’t present for the start of the team’s offseason program on Tuesday, and Harbaugh isn’t aware why: “It’s his right. Whatever his reason is, I’ll be interested to hear it.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

wasn’t present for the start of the team’s offseason program on Tuesday, and Harbaugh isn’t aware why: “It’s his right. Whatever his reason is, I’ll be interested to hear it.” (Ralph Vacchiano) New York OC Matt Nagy called Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love “a great talent,” but expressed excitement about their room. (Dunleavy)