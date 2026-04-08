Falcons Signing OT Jawaan Taylor To One-Year, $5M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing OT Jawaan Taylor to a one-year, $5 million deal that includes an additional $1 million available through incentives.

The Chiefs signed Taylor as a free agent a few years ago in the hope he could play left tackle for them. However, Taylor struggled a lot penalties and the move ultimately never lived up to what Kansas City was hoping he could be for them, leading to him being released last month.

Taylor, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He was due a base salary of $19.5 million for the 2026 season when Kansas City cut him loose this offseason.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and started all of them.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.