Saints Exercised Fifth-Year Option For DT Bryan Bresee

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have exercised the fifth-year option for DT Bryan Bresee.

The option is worth $13.931 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season. The Saints had until May 1 to make the decision.

Bresee, 24, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

The Saints drafted him with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $13,403,202 contract that includes a $6,747,783 signing bonus.

In 2025, Bresee appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.