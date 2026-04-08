Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Has Six Top-30 Visits

According to Jordan Schultz, Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is having an official top-30 visit with the Dolphins on Wednesday and will visit the Steelers on Thursday.

Schultz also notes that McNeil-Warren concluded recent visits with the Patriots, Browns, Cowboys, and Falcons.

He’s among the top safeties available in the 2026 NFL Draft and is projected to go late in the first round or early in the second.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McNeil-Warren, 22, was a three-year starter at Toledo and earned second-team All-American honors in 2025.

During his college career, McNeil-Warren appeared in 48 games and recorded 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.