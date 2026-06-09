AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Greg Dulcich, Zach Sieler, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Greg Dulcich spent the 2025 season on the team’s practice squad, four years after showing promise as a third-round rookie in 2022 with Denver. Dulcich is grateful for another chance in the league and compares his time on the practice squad to his time as a walk-on at UCLA.

“You got to know the player that you are,” Dulcich said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “You got to keep that confidence, and when you get your opportunities, you just got to take them. So been very fortunate and certainly grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had.”

Dulcich also talked about his brief time with QB Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl, praising the signal-caller’s ability to learn his teammates’ strengths on the fly.

“We played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone’s tendencies really quickly. He knows how you’re going to run a route just because he’s got great football IQ and he’s a great player.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Zach Sieler said he wants to remain in Miami for the rest of his career and retire a Dolphin.

“I told Zeek [Biggers] and them from Day 1, you can ask them. I told them, y’all are here to take my job and that’s my job not to let you. And there’s no hard feelings, the only thing that happens there if my home’s not here, it’s not here, but I really still feel like it’s here,” Sieler said, via Dolphins Wire. “I love it here. My home is here. My wife and I love it down here. We want to make a name and I want to retire a Dolphin, so I’ll do whatever it takes to stay here. It’s been exciting. The fan base here is incredible. There’s so much more to Miami than what you think of when you think of South Beach. There’s the whole Everglades, the countryside, all that kind of stuff is incredible, so we love it here. I think these coaches have done a great job of – I told I told them this year, like, look, it’s open market, man. Go play, go make a play. There’s no ties to anybody. Go out there and win a job. I think when you breed that competition, you start with that from Day 1, you can really do something special here obviously.”

Patriots

Patriots LT Will Campbell drew some criticism for his Super Bowl performance after his rookie season filled with some highs and lows. At just 22-years-old, Campbell is confident he’s far from a finished product and is doing everything he can to improve multiple facets of his game.

“I’m 22, so I’m a long way from where I’m going to be in the future. It’s not like I’m great at everything and here’s one little thing [to work on]. I’m trying to make everything as a whole better,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.