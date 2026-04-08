Jets Re-Sign ERFA LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

The New York Jets officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

McCrary-Ball, 27, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by San Francisco coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The 49ers waived McCrary-Ball coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he caught on with the Jets’ practice squad. He bounced on and off the roster for the next two seasons.

In 2025, McCrary-Ball appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.