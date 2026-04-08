BREAKING: Falcons RT Kaleb McGary Announces Retirement

Falcons RT Kaleb McGary has decided to retire after six seasons, his agent announced on Wednesday.

Congrats to Kaleb McGary on his retirement and an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/Nb9M3Fmlw0 — Collin Roberts (@collinbroberts) April 8, 2026

McGary suffered a serious leg injury during training camp last year and missed the whole season. It was not the first serious health issue he dealt with during his playing career.

McGary, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019 out of Washington. McGary finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal. The Falcons then re-signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

McGary re-signed a two-year, $30 million extension with Atlanta last August before suffering a serious leg injury that wiped out his 2025 season.

In 2024, McGary appeared in and started 16 games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

For his career, McGary appeared in 93 games with 92 starts over six seasons for the Falcons.