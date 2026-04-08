Giants Signing G Daniel Faalele To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing G Daniel Faalele to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Last month, it was reported that New York was interested in Faalele after Alijah Vera-Tucker signed with the Patriots.

Faalele, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He just finished a four-year, $4,460,340 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Faalele appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and made 17 starts at right guard.