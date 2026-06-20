NFC Notes: George Pickens, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders announced the following hires or promotions to their personnel staff, including Director of College Scouting Ryan Kessenich , Area Scout Alberto de la Guardia , Area Scout Miles Turner , Scouting Assistant Andrew Dowell , Scouting Assistant John Waters, Scouting/Research and Development Assistant Toby Junker, and Scouting Associate Keenan Guthrie .

, Area Scout , Area Scout , Scouting Assistant , Scouting Assistant Scouting/Research and Development Assistant and Scouting Associate . Washington also announced Player Health and Performance staff additions or promotions, including Senior Director of Player Health & Performance Geoff Kaplan , Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Jon Dignazio, Director of Performance Nutrition Nick Farrell, and Performance Dietitian Tanner Boro .

, Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Director of Performance Nutrition and Performance Dietitian . Football Support Staff hires or promotions include Senior Director of Football Operations Bryan Porter, Senior Football Solutions Developer Gayatri Nambiar, Senior Football Data Scientist Preston Biro, Video Assistant Casesse Basaraba , Equipment Assistant Justin Feinstein , and Football Operations Assistant Sam Walsh .

Senior Football Solutions Developer Senior Football Data Scientist Video Assistant , Equipment Assistant , and Football Operations Assistant . The Commanders announced that scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook are retiring, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is willing to play on the franchise tag and focus his efforts on helping the team win a Super Bowl before worrying about his contract.

“It’s football first, you see what I mean?” Pickens said, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. “So definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about, well, let my agent worry about [contract] talk[s]…What’s important to me is winning. Like I said from the beginning, I always want to bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That’s really the most important part to me.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is known for his polarizing personality. He’s not afraid to express himself, and he doesn’t seem to be concerned about changing his demeanor. In the end, Sirianni understands he must be himself.

“You’ve got to be you. Especially in leadership roles. Because otherwise people are going to see through it. I’m (at work) way more than I’m at home. I can’t possibly carry a façade of being somebody else for going on six years of a job. I’d (have to) be the best actor in the world,” Sirianna said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley recalled being annoyed by Sirianni during his time with the Giants, but his viewpoint changed after coming to Philadelphia.

“When you’re going against it, you can’t stand it,” Barkley said. “If you don’t know Nick Sirianni, it’s easy not to like Nick Sirianni.”

Philadelphia OT Jordan Mailata recalled Sirianni’s introductory press conference, where he mispronounced several names and was subsequently ridiculed by the fans and media. Mailata said Sirianna wound up using it as a “coaching moment.”

“I was kinda like, ‘Yeah, he f—ed that up,’” Mailata said. “I ain’t gonna lie to you. (We thought), ‘What the f— was he saying right there?’ But he saved himself, because he used that as a coaching moment (later in the season). It ended up working in our favor because we were like, ‘All right, you’re not allowed to pick on our coach. We’re the only ones that are allowed to pick on our coach. F— you.’”