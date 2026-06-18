NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Christian Parker says he continues to learn more about his staff and players, promoting a team-first mentality that puts players in position to succeed in his scheme.

“I think it’s a very urgent group and a group that is hungry for knowledge and hungry for getting pushed, and they want to have collective success,” Parker said, via DallasCowboys.com. “We don’t have any selfish guys. We have a bunch of guys who want to do it together. They want to learn.”

“I’ve had great examples to learn from and I was always paying attention and picking their brains on that,” Parker continued. “So it’s not like I was shocked at some of the things that I had to do because I’ve always been engaged and I’ve always been involved in that in some capacity, being the title that I’ve held for the past couple years with different guys. They’ve allowed me to be involved in their process, which I try to do with our staff as well.”

There’s a lot of excitement around Parker’s arrival in Dallas given his potential and the team’s defensive struggles last year, but he was more interested in deflecting attention to the collective.

“I think it’s real important to note it’s not about me,” Parker concluded. “It’s about our staff and it’s about our players. I don’t want it to be about me. I want it to be about them. My job is to make sure that I’m putting them in the best positions to succeed. I take that responsibility very seriously, because I know I’m in this position because I worked for guys who took that very seriously. They were about the collective, they were about the team, and that’s what’s most important to us is the team and winning.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on new WR Dontayvion Wicks : “I think he has a very unique skill set of being able to get in and out of breaks and be really efficient at the line of scrimmage. For a guy that I’ve coached, he has some Keenan Allen to him and to his game.” (Zach Berman)

on new WR : “I think he has a very unique skill set of being able to get in and out of breaks and be really efficient at the line of scrimmage. For a guy that I’ve coached, he has some to him and to his game.” (Zach Berman) Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was asked if there’s disappointment with how WR A.J. Brown ‘s tenure ended: “You come into it, and you have a sense of pride on how it began and definitely what we were accomplish. And the same I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of the team.” (Berman)

was asked if there’s disappointment with how WR ‘s tenure ended: “You come into it, and you have a sense of pride on how it began and definitely what we were accomplish. And the same I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of the team.” (Berman) Hurts is keeping his focus on the team amidst contract talks: “For me, I’m truly focused on being the best I can be right now. That’s where my energy is. There’s a lot of change, as is. I’m focused on this offense. I’m focused on building with Sean and being at my best.” (Berman)

Eagles CB Riq Woolen on the team’s defensive backfield: “Honestly, I feel like we can be one of the best secondary groups in the league. We’re all confident about that. These guys have shown that with their work. I showed it with the work I put in. So being able to join them, the sky is the limit, and I feel like we can be one of the best groups in the NFL.” (Berman)

Giants

The Giants are progressing through their offseason program with competition at kicker between Ben Sauls and Dominic Zvada. New York HC John Harbaugh pointed out that Saul’s misses in minicamp have all gone to the left side, which is an easy problem to fix.

“I was talking to Ben out there. I feel like this is preparation for training camp, which is where the competition will really heat up,” Harbaugh said, via GiantsWire. “The good thing about that is with Ben’s misses, they’ve all been left, if you’ve noticed. They’ve all been pushed left. It’s the same exact miss every time. That’s a good problem to have. He knows the problem with it from a technique standpoint. He’s just got to lock in and fix it. He’ll do that. I’m confident in it.”

As for Zvada, who is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, Harbaugh said he’s been impressive thus far.

“He has looked good. Same thing you’ve seen,” Harbaugh said. “You haven’t seen as many of the practices. What you saw yesterday was what he’s been all the way through. He’s been consistent and done a good job.”