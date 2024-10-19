AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- According to Howard Balzer, the Bills hosted Ks Zane Gonzalez, Lucas Havrisik, Alex McNulty, Harrison Mevis, and Tristan Vizcaino for workouts and signed Havrisik to the practice squad.
- Buffalo HC Sean McDermott expects RB James Cook and DT Ed Oliver to play in Week 7. (Chris Brown)
- McDermott adds that RB Ray Davis will be limited in Friday’s practice with a calf injury. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- When asked if he believes WR Amari Cooper will play Sunday: “I would think so, but I want to see and I want to visit with the (offensive) coaches again.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said OLB Emmanuel Ogbah is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is doing well, via Barry Jackson.
- McDaniel mentioned RB De’Von Achane is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol: “All things positive. We feel good where he’s at.”
- McDaniel believes Achane will clear concussion protocol Friday and his final clearance will come from an exam by an independent medical examiner. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel said WR River Cracraft (shoulder) won’t practice this week but is encouraged by his progress, via Adam Beasley.
- Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson (rib/chest) said he still can’t make downfield passes: “I just can’t move the ball downfield like I can.” (Jackson)
Jets
- Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich called CB D.J. Reed‘s groin injury a “concern” but is confident in their depth at cornerback, per Zack Rosenblatt.
- Ulbrich expects LB C.J. Mosley to play more in Week 7, via Rosenblatt.
- As for whether Mosely is a starting linebacker when fully healthy, Ulbrich said they’ll discuss that at some point but wants to feature their other options as well: “When we get to that point it’s going to be a conversation. We have three guys we want to feature.” (Rosenblatt)
- Recently acquired WR Davante Adams said he hopes to play with the Jets for longer than just this season, via Rosenblatt.
- Antwan Staley notes Jets WR Mike Williams was working out in the rehab area in Thursday’s practice
- The Jets hosted _ players for workouts and visits S Marquise Blair, S Joshuah Bledsoe, S Tracy Walker III, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, K Matt Coghlin, K Riley Patterson, and K Cade York, per Howard Balzer.
- Ulbrich announced Williams would play Sunday after fully practicing. (Connor Hughes)
- Williams on the trade for Adams: “It doesn’t affect me. I’m doing whatever it takes to help the team win.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- He was asked if he wanted a trade out of New York: “I’m where my feet at. That’s the main thing for me. I came here for a reason. I’m here. I’m excited for this weekend … and to play on Sunday.” (Rosenblatt)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!