Bills Place RB Damien Harris On IR, Promote RB Ty Johnson

The Buffalo Bills announced they placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve and promoted RB Ty Johnson from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Harris suffered a scary neck injury and a concussion against the Giants in Week 7 and is expected to miss time. He’ll be out at least four weeks on injured reserve.

Harris, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract and caught on with the Bills in March.

In 2023, Harris has appeared in six games and recorded 23 rushing attempts for 94 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 16 yards.