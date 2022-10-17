Bills Releasing LB Andre Smith

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith on Monday.

Smith was set to come back from a suspension today but Buffalo didn’t have a place for him on the roster apparently.

Smith, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.