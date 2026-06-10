Bills S Cole Bishop Underwent Cleanup Procedure On Knee

Bills S Cole Bishop said he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee earlier this offseason, but “fully expects” to be ready for training camp, per Sal Capaccio.

Bishop mentioned that he hasn’t been participating in their offseason program as he recovers and has been rehabbing at the team’s facility in Buffalo

Cleanup procedures are common at this point in the offseason, but the good news is that it doesn’t look like Bishop will miss significant time.

Bishop, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was a three-year starter at Utah and was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023. He also earned honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and 2021.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $6,547,996 rookie contract that includes a $1,582,180 signing bonus.

In 2025, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses.