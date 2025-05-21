Bills Selected For Hard Knocks, In-Season Show Will Feature NFC East

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced at the league owners meetings this week that the Buffalo Bills have been selected to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks during training camp, per Ian Rapoport.

He added that the in-season version of the show will follow the four teams in the NFC East.

The league relaxed the requirements for Hard Knocks this year after having some issue finding participants. The Bills would otherwise not have been eligible unless they volunteered.

The show debuted an offseason version that followed the Giants last year. However, no teams were willing to volunteer that kind of access this past spring, as it blew up in New York’s face to a degree.

Hard Knocks was in talks to do its offseason program with North Carolina and HC Bill Belichick but that ended up falling through.

The Bears were on Hard Knocks during training camp last year.