Bills Sign CB Taron Johnson To Three-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension through the 2024 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, Johnson receives a three-year, worth $24 million that includes around $14 million guaranteed.

Signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024. pic.twitter.com/XUJG0b29Dr — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 9, 2021

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills.

Johnson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.