Bills Sign DT Linval Joseph, Place CB Kaiir Elam On IR

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Linval Joseph to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo placed CB Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.

Bills GM Brandon Beane hinted on Wednesday this was coming, saying Elam wasn’t healthy and they were looking hard at bolstering their depth at defensive tackle.

Mike Garafolo reports the deal for Joseph has a maximum value of $3.72 million.

Joseph, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers through 2021.

He caught on with the Eagles in 2022 on a one-year contract after playing through that deal.

In 2022, Joseph appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded 20 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Elam, 22, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He signed a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract with the Bills, including a $7,136,952 signing bonus, and $13,690,809 guaranteed. He also has a fifth-year option that the team can pick up as well.

In 2023, Elam has appeared in three games and recorded 14 total tackles for the Bills.